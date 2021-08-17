The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,004 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 9.6% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.0% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 4.2% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 14.2% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 13.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 45,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.84.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $335.05 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.85. The firm has a market cap of $356.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

