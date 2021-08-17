GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 645 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,685,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO stock opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $247.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $46.97 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

