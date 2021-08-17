GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 376 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Omnicom Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,597,000 after buying an additional 127,796 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Omnicom Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 36,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

OMC stock opened at $75.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.55.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

