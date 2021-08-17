Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,716 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 target price (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $581.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $686.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $662.16. The company has a market capitalization of $679.32 billion, a PE ratio of 357.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.88 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,425 shares of company stock worth $38,241,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

