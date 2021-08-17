HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ HQI opened at $20.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. HireQuest has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $22.90.

Get HireQuest alerts:

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. HireQuest had a net margin of 61.57% and a return on equity of 19.01%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HireQuest during the first quarter worth $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of HireQuest during the second quarter worth $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of HireQuest during the second quarter worth $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of HireQuest during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HireQuest during the second quarter worth $129,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of March 25, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 139 franchisee-owned offices in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.