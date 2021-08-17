RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.330-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $390.50 million-$393.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.47 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.300 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $423.85.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of RNG opened at $244.69 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.40.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,511,132.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,156 shares in the company, valued at $53,282,674.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,754 shares of company stock valued at $14,161,227. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.