Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,592.0% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 761,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 716,316 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,301,000 after buying an additional 486,960 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 98.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 723,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,152,000 after buying an additional 358,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,966,000 after acquiring an additional 334,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $44,092,000.

IVE stock opened at $151.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.36. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.20 and a 52-week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

