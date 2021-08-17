Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $773,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 67.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 176.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.81.

NYSE:BABA opened at $182.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $496.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

