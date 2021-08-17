Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $100.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.48.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

