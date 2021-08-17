StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to announce sales of $164.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.57 million. StarTek reported sales of $162.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $682.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $668.87 million to $695.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $713.38 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $729.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSE SRT opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.41. StarTek has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $9.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In other news, CEO Aparup Sengupta acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,907.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StarTek by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in StarTek during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in StarTek by 1,606.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in StarTek by 582.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in StarTek during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

