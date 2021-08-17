Omni (OMNI) Price Hits $4.31 on Top Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Omni has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $27.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Omni has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $4.31 or 0.00009220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.37 or 0.00389960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,252 coins and its circulating supply is 562,936 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

