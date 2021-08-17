Tokenomy (TEN) Market Capitalization Hits $18.20 Million

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Tokenomy has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $1.10 million worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenomy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0910 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tokenomy Profile

Tokenomy (TEN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

