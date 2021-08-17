Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 93.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,297 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 218,556 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $370,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,324 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $330,344,000 after purchasing an additional 892,082 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oracle by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $781,305,000 after purchasing an additional 755,333 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL stock opened at $90.82 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $91.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

