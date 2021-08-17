Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,297 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 218,556 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. United Bank boosted its position in Oracle by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Oracle by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 96,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $90.82 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $91.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

