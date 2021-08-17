Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,384 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $524.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $478.68. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.54, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.00.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,267 shares of company stock worth $1,990,796 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.