First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

First Financial Northwest has raised its dividend by 48.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.56. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 6.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Financial Northwest stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of First Financial Northwest worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

