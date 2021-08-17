92,592 Shares in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Bought by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 92,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WTRH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,151,000 after buying an additional 656,961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Waitr by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,609 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Waitr by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,936 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Waitr by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 232,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,344,000. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRH opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $126.02 million, a PE ratio of -56.50 and a beta of -3.02.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Waitr had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WTRH shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on Waitr from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley downgraded Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

