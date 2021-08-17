JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $319.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $319.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $261.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.91.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,932,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 30.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 21.7% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 163,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after acquiring an additional 29,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 44.7% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

