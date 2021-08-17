JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target to $134.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $121.37 on Tuesday. ExlService has a 1-year low of $59.97 and a 1-year high of $121.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.29.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. Research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.79 per share, with a total value of $271,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,897.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $2,079,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,375,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,450 in the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ExlService in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 56.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 10,525.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

