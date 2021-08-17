Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.31 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will announce sales of $91.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.40 million. Nevro posted sales of $108.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year sales of $398.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $385.18 million to $415.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $467.62 million, with estimates ranging from $447.35 million to $490.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

Nevro stock opened at $102.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.16 and a beta of 1.06. Nevro has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $188.14.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,911,000 after buying an additional 666,384 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 24.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,228,000 after purchasing an additional 293,514 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Nevro in the first quarter worth about $25,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 1,523.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,762,000 after purchasing an additional 127,573 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

