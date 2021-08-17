Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Umicore to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised shares of Umicore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Umicore alerts:

Shares of UMICY opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57. Umicore has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $17.71.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.