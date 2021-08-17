Short Interest in J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) Increases By 83.3%

J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,900 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the July 15th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of J. Alexander’s in the first quarter worth $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in J. Alexander’s by 1,999.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in J. Alexander’s by 632.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,789 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in J. Alexander’s during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in J. Alexander’s by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 41.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of J. Alexander’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

NYSE:JAX opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.75 million, a P/E ratio of -139.00 and a beta of 1.54. J. Alexander’s has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.01.

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter. J. Alexander’s had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%.

J. Alexander’s Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill.

