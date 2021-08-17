Short Interest in TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Rises By 81.4%

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the July 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 150.2 days.
Shares of TISNF opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.90. TIS has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $28.00.
About TIS
Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for TIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.