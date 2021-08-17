Short Interest in TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Rises By 81.4%

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the July 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 150.2 days.

Shares of TISNF opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.90. TIS has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Get TIS alerts:

About TIS

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized and template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.