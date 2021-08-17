Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 595 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $10,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 12.8% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 18.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 6.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 8.7% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 71,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $376.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $383.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

