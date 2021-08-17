Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $455,000 Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2,121.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.25. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.21 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

