KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Holdings Cut by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36. KeyCorp has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEY. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.65.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

