Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 192.76% and a negative net margin of 309.31%.

VERB opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97. Verb Technology has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $126.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

VERB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Verb Technology from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Verb Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Verb Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Verb Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

