Werewolf Therapeutics’ (HOWL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.59% from the company’s current price.

HOWL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Werewolf Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($3.45). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOWL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,139,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,381,000. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.