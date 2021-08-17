Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 325 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth $309,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.34. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.