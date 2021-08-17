iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Cut by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 27,965 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 146,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,380,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $80.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.26. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $81.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.