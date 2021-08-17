Heritage Investors Management Corp Makes New $4.25 Million Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 86,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMEOV. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,543,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,551,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,633,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,260,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,807,000.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Vimeo stock opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08.

Vimeo Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

