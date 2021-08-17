Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.14.

A number of research firms have commented on RS. Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock opened at $155.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $99.98 and a 1 year high of $181.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.86.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

