Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,102 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in SLM were worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 33.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

