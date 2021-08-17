FantasyGold Market Capitalization Achieves $53,282.18 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $53,282.18 and approximately $19.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00056601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.45 or 0.00135597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.87 or 0.00157862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,791.27 or 0.99989446 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.33 or 0.00923847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.25 or 0.06954090 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

