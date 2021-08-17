Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.470-$0.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.900-$1.960 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -663.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.28.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

