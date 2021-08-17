PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get PAE alerts:

PAE stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. PAE has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a market cap of $714.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.31.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 1.08%. Equities research analysts expect that PAE will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAE in the first quarter worth $341,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,738,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PAE in the 2nd quarter worth $5,464,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

PAE Company Profile

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for PAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.