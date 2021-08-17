Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolution Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. Revolution Medicines Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RVMD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.06. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.71.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 355.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $11,419,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 513,360 shares of company stock valued at $15,602,975.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revolution Medicines (RVMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.