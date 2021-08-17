Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Holdings Lessened by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 23.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $302.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 97.56, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $309.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,947 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,058 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.