HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PPG. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

PPG opened at $169.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.77. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.95 and a 1-year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

