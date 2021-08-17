HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,203,000 after purchasing an additional 190,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 71.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 54.4% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of TM stock opened at $180.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.32. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $129.28 and a one year high of $185.99.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

