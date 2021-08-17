HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Twilio by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total value of $18,464,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total value of $2,416,646.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,961 shares of company stock valued at $63,659,714 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO opened at $346.61 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.23 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.54 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $374.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

