Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 85,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.2% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $107.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.27. The firm has a market cap of $130.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.93.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $102,511,634.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 344,333 shares of company stock worth $30,618,842. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

