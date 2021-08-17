Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Boosts Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.9% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 12.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 180.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 151.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at $348,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,649 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $106.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.34. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $111.33.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.