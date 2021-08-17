Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 411.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 230.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FICO opened at $448.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $506.09. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total transaction of $8,634,154.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,669,429.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,086 shares of company stock worth $27,929,875. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

