Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $5.82 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.4% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,298.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,482.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.