Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $235.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.43. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.14 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

