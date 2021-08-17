$0.29 EPS Expected for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. Myers Industries posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 17.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Myers Industries stock opened at $21.88 on Thursday. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $791.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 8,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $175,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,370.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Myers Industries by 22.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,121,000 after purchasing an additional 558,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,710,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,854,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,687,000 after acquiring an additional 272,210 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 156,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 103,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

