Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.66. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

