Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Clipper Realty has increased its dividend by 2.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Clipper Realty has a payout ratio of -102.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Clipper Realty to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of NYSE:CLPR opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.26 million, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.02. Clipper Realty has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clipper Realty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLPR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Clipper Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clipper Realty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Clipper Realty worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

