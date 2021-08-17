Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

